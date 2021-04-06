In the present day U.S. Senate, the filibuster rule allows a senator to block a vote on proposed legislation unless three-fifths of the Senate decide to let it proceed.
Senators don't actually have to keep speaking on the floor to prevent legislation from moving forward; they just have to threaten to. Over the last 40 years or so, this has become common, so bills go nowhere in the Senate unless 60 senators support them.
Exceptions are judicial nominations and budget-related bills that a simple majority can pass by reconciliation.
Manchester Republican Party Chairman Perry Green's letter says when Democrats have had a majority in the U.S. Senate, they have generally opposed filibusters. When they've had a minority, they have generally supported them. That's true, though he leaves out that the Republicans have behaved the same way. Senators in the majority sometimes want to keep the filibuster so that, if they later wind up in the minority, they can block what the other party wants. This reminds me of a legendary, foolishly worded, statute about places where one railroad crosses another at grade: “No train shall proceed until the other has left.”
Both parties' misbehavior is no reason to keep allowing filibusters. If a party has a Senate majority, whatever it passes should become law when the House of Representatives agrees and the president doesn't veto it. These checks and balances in the Constitution suffice. Filibusters aren't in the Constitution.
I wish Mr. Green had asked senators of both parties to have the courage to pass bills by a simple majority so we have a better chance of actually getting something done in this country.
Herbert Ogden
Mount Tabor
