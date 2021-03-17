There is a debate as to whether the Senate filibuster rule should be put aside for the Democrats to do the people's business. Joe Biden's plan is for the Democrats to win future elections by providing the people with good governance. However, in order to provide good governance, the Democrats will need to pass legislation the Republicans will refuse to support, such as the recent COVID-19 Relief bill.
More importantly, the Democrats will want to preserve the Union, as well as reserve the right to filibuster for any future Democratic Senate minority. However, if the Union is being held together by the Senate filibuster, then we are in serious trouble that demands action. As for any future Democratic Senate minority, the future is a precarious thing, so it's best to take care of now in order to take care of the future.
Simply put, I don't trust the Republican Party or Republican legislators based on their words and their actions regarding the last election, the insurrection or the former guy. It's not their hypocritical behavior, it's their outright lying. If America is to be lost, then the Democrats must try everything to save America, including good governance and eliminating the Senate filibuster.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.