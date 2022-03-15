Well, I finally got around to reading Patrick Finnie's screed about "out-of-staters" trying to change good ol' Vermont (Times Argus, Feb. 9). I have to say it reminded me of how the folks down South in the 1960s referred to "outside agitators" stirring up the Black community, giving them outlandish ideas such as voting rights, etc.
Mr. Finnie, change is not always bad and one doesn't have to be an out-of-stater or a "wild-eyed liberal" to be against inhumane, excruciating, leg-hold trapping or the daily, relentless extermination of coyotes.
Remember, stoning once was a common practice but we no longer do that. I wonder if, back when, the pro-stoners felt the same way you do about "out-of-staters" when some folks first said it was a bad, inhumane idea?
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
