Alec Baldwin is "heartbroken," as he should be, considering what he has done.
But don't feel sorry for him just because he's a celebrity. He violated several fundamental rules of firearm safety and should pay the appropriate penalty:
He took someone else's word that the firearm was unloaded, instead of checking for himself.
He pointed the weapon, intentionally or unintentionally, at another person, which you don't do unless you intend to injure or kill that person.
He "dry-fired" the weapon, which is a useless exercise that can have no good result.
As Vermont's hunting season progresses, let us hope that all who handle firearms will keep in mind and abide by all rules of firearm safety.
Thomas F. Koch
Barre Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.