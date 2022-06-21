My thoughts go out to Connie La Rose, the longtime Mount Abraham basketball coach who, after winning her fifth state championship, was fired.
On Sept. 23, 2019, after 37 years as the founding director of Friends in Adoption, three board members greeted me in my office with the words, you may resign or you will be fired. Having work to do, I did not resign. Told to hand over my computer and phone, I was fired on the spot. Nary a written or verbal complaint was ever given to me by the board. In Vermont, you may be fired without cause. I have asked why I was fired. I’m still waiting for an answer.
Connie, may you stand proud for all of your years of dedication and accomplishments.
Dawn Smith-Pliner
Wells
