They’re back — fireworks.
Once again, the residents of Rutland are beset with booms and bangs, day and night, ignited by the inconsiderate few who, for some reason, enjoy shooting loud things off without a care for how it affects their neighbors — and the larger neighborhood at hand.
It is illegal to set off fireworks in Rutland without proper ID and permits and then only for supervised public displays. In fact, it’s illegal to do so anywhere in the state of Vermont. Unfortunately, the surreptitious lawbreakers in Rutland, coupled with retailers who don’t care, make the local ordinances nigh on to impossible to enforce. What steps are you willing to take, Rutland, to overcome this problem once and for all?
Let’s review who and what are affected by the noisy nonsense:
— Domestic pets (FYI, the greatest increase in shelter pet rescues occurs July 4 and 5).
— Wildlife (wildlife adults will abandon their young and leave them to die when stressed by excessive noise and flashing lights).
— Children (what child trying to get to sleep isn’t scared of or disturbed by thunder, guns and loud bangs? What about the parents trying to calm their child?).
— Elderly (our aging population struggles with significant anxiety as they approach end of life — those days are supposed to be golden, not terrifying).
— Veterans with PTSD (do we really need to explain this?).
— Residents in the spectrum (see above).
— Residents with sensory affective disorder (see above).
— Residents who would simply like peace and quiet and a little respect from their neighbors.
We’ve just seen the result of guns shot off inappropriately in Brandon and the unwillingness of the town to take corrective action. Do we need to suffer a similar fate in this part of the county? Time to get real, Rutland.
Martha Perantoni
Rutland
