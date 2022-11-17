With this submission, I hope to continue in the interesting and valued tradition of Walter Epstein. He was the Rutland Herald's best-known deliverer of fascinating historical facts, briefly summarized.
The first governing document of the United States was the Articles of Confederation. It established our union of states' name as the "United States of America." The Articles provided for one legislative body in which all states had one vote (regardless of the state's population or delegation size). There was no executive branch and no judiciary branch of government. And to amend the Articles, the vote would have to be unanimous by all states. Secretary of Congress Charles Thomson wrote to Thomas Jefferson in 1786, “There is not upon the face of the earth a body of people more happy or rising into consequence with more rapid stride, than the Inhabitants of the United States of America." And yet just three years later, the United States government was forced to scrap the Articles entirely, and write a new governing document: The United States Constitution.
