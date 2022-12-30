The end of the year is always a time to reflect on the good in the community.
I’ve recognized numerous events where the Rutland City Recreation and Parks Department staff members have gone the extra mile on projects that embrace community spirit to live, work and play.
In just one week's time in October, the city Recreation Department team made the train art exhibit a permanent reality at the train station parking lot. The team cut the asphalt, installed the concrete forms for 125 feet of curbing, poured the concrete, removed the forms and added the stone base to support the 17-ton train exhibit.
Simply said, this project would not have happened without the leadership of Parks and Facilities Director Tyler Dahlin and staff members Conrad Zeller, Kyle Bourgeois, Zach Phelps, Nate Denno, Joe Boudreau, and the wisdom of Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters in allowing this team the opportunity to be a part of this proud moment.
Not only are these Rutland Recreation team members mowing and maintaining 85 acres (not a typo) of city properties, but they are also beautifying Rutland beyond the call of duty, hence, the five-star rating. Thank you.
