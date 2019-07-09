Flag waving on the Fourth is OK, but try not to be too gaudy about it. Shine on, as they say, but keep it non-political. President Trump blew his trumpet and made a gaudy, but historical, I guess, political speech. Trump's trumpet was out of tune and long-winded and, well, flashy.
It escapes me as to how he can believe any Dems or even some right-wingers can want another four years. He seems numb to so many real issues. Immigration nightmares, stupid comments to world leaders, etc., I think his speech was bad for digestion for the millions at the Fourth cookout and pig-out feast. Hardening of the arteries just got a lot worse. With all the horrible meats and crap like hot dogs, your heart just burped.
The last thing we need is his face on the TV. With the white stuff around his eyes, his red tan booth weirdo tan, his funky haircut and Cheshire Cat smile, my stomach just rolled over. Enough already. I changed the station.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
