The story of the Richmond water plant operator who reduced the fluoride level in town water is a classic case of missing the elephant in the room.

Kendall Chamberlin, the water superintendent in Richmond, actually did a good thing in reducing water customers’ exposure to fluoride. When put in the water, fluoride is a drug that is then consumed in uncontrolled doses. The water customers have not given their informed consent. Science shows ingested fluoride may possibly reduce tooth decay a bit but is a hazard to fetuses and infants and a health risk to some adults who get too much of it.

