The following note was under the windshield wiper of my truck when I came out of Staples in the Green Mountain Shopping Plaza yesterday (Nov. 14). The truck happens to have a couple of signs and bumper stickers calling for an end to fluoridation of the Rutland City water supply.
“You obviously are an idiot!
“I spent 43 years in the public health dental — and have crossed people like you for years —
“Stay in your lane Bro!”
Need anything be said about this kind of anonymous response to a legitimate issue of public concern? Community water fluoridation is a measure rejected by 95% of the globe and 39% of Rutland voters.
The safety of fluoridation is challenged by a growing body of scientific research, some of it sponsored by our own government. A recent draft statement of the National Toxicology Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says, “NTP concludes that fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans.”
As the evidence continues to build regarding the hazards of fluoride and questions about its effectiveness remain unanswered, we need sober analysis and clear thinking. We don’t need abusive, puffed-up diatribes based on credentials that, while legitimate, may bolster past assumptions more than they relate to current knowledge.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
