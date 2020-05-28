Fluoridated public water supplies serve a bit more than half the Vermont population. Despite the assurances of public health authorities and the dental profession, the safety, efficacy and ethics of the practice remain controversial.
Research during the past few years pointing to neurotoxic harm — IQ loss and the prevalence of ADHD — among children of pregnant women exposed to higher levels of fluoride in fluoridated water - raises concerns.
Now this polarizing issue will be closely examined in court, specifically the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The Fluoride Action Network and several other plaintiffs go to trial June 8, seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to prevent the addition of fluoridation chemicals to public water supplies. The EPA is defending the practice.
The trial will be viewable by video and reported on by the Fluoride Action Network through its website, fluoridealert.org. The trial has been in the works for 3½ years. Some of the world’s top scientists in neurotoxicity and risk analysis will testify.
The stakes are high. Whatever side of the issue you’re on, the trial should prove of interest. A press kit with much information can be found on the FAN website, noted above.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
