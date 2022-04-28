Our experience as a society beset with problems reveals a sad truth: When numbers of people suffer injury, the less-advantaged suffer disproportionately. This is injustice.
My specific concern is fluoridation of public water supplies, a practice that science, ethics and common sense increasingly discredits. Fluoridation is known to have negative health impacts across a wide spectrum that includes brain damage to infants, tooth mottling, harm to thyroid and kidney function, gastric distress and chemical sensitivity. Fluoride’s role in bone fractures warrants concern and further study. The science to support these claims is readily available.
We know economic privilege can reduce the harm of health stresses. We know the profiles of the certain minority populations, notably Black, may include generally lower income, health vulnerabilities and toxic exposures driven by lack of housing choices.
Ending fluoridation of public water supplies will greatly reduce exposure to a protoplasmic poison, a developmental neurotoxin and an endocrine disruptor — all potentially harmful to people in general and particularly to those whose environment, broadly speaking, makes them particularly vulnerable.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
