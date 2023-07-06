America’s food and agriculture system has been largely taken over by powerful corporations that control industrial food production. A new food and farm bill offers an opportunity to protect Americans’ health and the planet, by taking back control of our farming system from giant agricultural corporations that will always put profits over people.

To fight the destructive impacts of climate change and protect farmers, communities and our food supply from extreme weather, the new farm bill must also be a climate bill that helps all farmers make farmland more resilient to the effects of climate change.

