Often, efficiency is touted with effectiveness, a given. This often (is) not the case. However, after several wars and trillions of dollars in debt, I have become a crazy socialist. Was it all the wars or one of the wars? Was it the first trillion or the second $10 trillion of debt?
No one fears crazy socialist experimentation more than the socialists. Look at the con the Republicans did on us with supply-side economics. The Republicans still talk about supply-side economics like it's a real thing and not their con on the American people.
So, here's my crazy socialist idea: the next time we think of dropping bombs and spending billions or trillions of dollars, let us, instead, drop so much food and water that there can be no black market.
We try war and conflict all the time. What about dropping food? Can we not try it one time? All in. So much food, the people will bathe in it. Rather that than the tears and blood we provide them now.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
