September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time set aside when individuals and organizations work to help fight food insecurity. The numbers of families now facing food insecurity continues to rise. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.
Food banks and food shelves here in the Slate Valley region have seen a marked increase in the number of families coming for assistance as they struggle to keep food on the table. This month, the Castleton Woman’s Club held a small food drive to help support both the Slate Valley Cares and Castleton Cares food shelves. Other organizations are also hosting events in our area.
How many people lived in food-insecure households? According to the USDA, in 2021:
— 33.8 million people, of which 5 million are children, lived in food-insecure households.
— 8.6 million adults and 521,000 children (0.7% of the nation's children) lived in households with very low food security.
Families have continued to struggle over the past three years due to a number of factors. The need is real here in our communities. One way you can help with food insecurity is to contact your local food shelf for information on what they need.
I know I will be attending the Fall Festival to benefit Slate Valley Cares (formerly Fair Haven Concerned). If you would also like to help out, tickets are still available at their office on Main Street in Fair Haven or call 802-265-3666. The need is real.