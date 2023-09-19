September is Hunger Action Month. It is a time set aside when individuals and organizations work to help fight food insecurity. The numbers of families now facing food insecurity continues to rise. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.

Food banks and food shelves here in the Slate Valley region have seen a marked increase in the number of families coming for assistance as they struggle to keep food on the table. This month, the Castleton Woman’s Club held a small food drive to help support both the Slate Valley Cares and Castleton Cares food shelves. Other organizations are also hosting events in our area.

