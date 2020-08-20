This is an email I have sent to the Vermont Department of Health:
"I am told by the Rutland Area State Health Deportment officer that there are no food service-specific regulations regarding COVID-19. He told me there are general regulations by the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD). He told me ACCD regulations allow a worker to wear a face shield instead of a face mask.
However, the federal CDC says face shields are ineffective at preventing the wearer from spreading COVID-19, that they are only effective at protecting wearers' eyes from entry of the virus at that point.
All of the bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo aside, it is simply not acceptable for the Vermont Heath Department to not have regulations that it enforces for food service workers concerning COVID-19 (which it has none now). And it is unacceptable for the Vermont Department of Health to not have a regulation that specifically requires food service workers to wear actual proper masks that completely cover mouth and nose, and not face shields as an alternative.
Please do not refer me to the ACCD website. ACCD is not specifically charged with food service safety, whereas the Department of Health is. Please have someone get back to me ASAP. Thank you."
David Searles
Rutland City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.