As the Herald reported last week, the impact of COVID-19 on the economy is substantial — hundreds of people have lost jobs or work hours. And we, as a community, can help.
The Rutland Community Cupboard is inundated with requests for help — requests they fulfill with about 1,000 food items per day.
To ensure the Community Cupboard is never bare when someone in need asks for help, and to be safe and reduce the COVID-19 risk, the annual GMP Food Challenge has gone digital this year. If you or your organization can help with a financial contribution, whether you can give $5 or $500, please join us in protecting people whose entire world has been turned upside down.
Donations may be made securely through the Community Cupboard website, www.rutlandcommunitycupboard.org, or by sending a check to Community Cupboard/GMP Challenge, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701. GMP will make a donation of $10 from its charitable fund for every donation made to the Cupboard through the end of September.
The greater Rutland region is a giving community, and it has often shown that positive spirit during difficult times. We need to demonstrate that giving spirit again now.
Steve Costello
Rutland Town
