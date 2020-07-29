OK, essential grocery store employees — let me get this straight: You make mask-wearing mandatory for the safety of colleagues and customers so they won't catch a respiratory illness. How kind. However, co-workers are permitted to smoke during their breaks on the job site and get the risk of catching such an illness — from smoking, mind you, not coronavirus. Yes, folks, smoking can cause a respiratory illness.
So in addition, you essential grocery store employees are passing masks out to protect nonsmokers while your co-workers smoke their lungs out. How kind. Yet how ironic — and stupid — can you get?
Muffe Heath
Rutland
