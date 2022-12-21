Kudos to August Burns for her insightful Dec. 15 commentary "For the Love of Boys." I completely agree with her: The first step in pushing boys into anger as the only form of legitimate emotional expression, is shaming them into killing their tender feelings.
Several years ago, one of my grandsons reported he got low "grades" for self-control in school. When I asked him why, he said, "Because I can't stop hugging people." I wonder if a girl would be told she lacked self-control for showing affection.
