In the June 30 Rutland Herald article "Water is flowing once again," Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter was quoted as follows: "We have been talking to CVOEO since 2019 to try to fix the problems in the trailer park and we've also worked with the Rutland Housing Authority to try to get some help for the folks in the trailer park."
For the record, no one from the Town of Fair Haven has ever contacted the Rutland Housing Authority for assistance with this difficult situation. Fair Haven falls outside of the geographic area which we are authorized to serve. That being said, we are fully prepared to work with any group that is focused on the health and well-being of the tenants at Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor. The region can ill afford to lose any additional housing during the current crisis.
Kevin Loso is the Rutland Housing Authority CEO.
