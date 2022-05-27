Sam Carlson, representative for David Blittersdorf’s proposed large industrial turbine on Grandpa's Knob, says in Wednesday’s Herald that the mountain site for this machine is environmentally extremely sensitive. Carson states he wants the select boards from the neighboring towns to visit the site, but he wants to keep the total number of select board members and others involved to a minimum because “There are sensitive, rare and endangered plants up there that we have to be careful about.”
If people’s footprints are so environmentally destructive up there on that mountain, then why is Blittersdorf OK with the industrial blasting and bulldozing that will be needed to render the site serviceable, as well as the huge transport vehicles, cranes and work trucks needed to construct this large wind turbine?
Justin Lindholm
Mendon
