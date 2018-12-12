This is in response to Mr. Perry Green's complaint that our Harvard-educated "former first lady" ought to have known that several of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were born in America and thus, were "born American."
She was right ... they were born in the colonies, which were not united at that point and thus, were British citizens, not Americans. They became U.S. citizens when the U.S. was created.
I would also like to reiterate that, while American is commonly used as shorthand for U.S. citizens, Canadians and Mexicans are also technically American.
Jamie Dritschilo
Proctor
