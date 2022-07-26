For those who watch Fox "news," more of what you do not know but are glad to lap up.
The stakes of Biden’s first Middle East trip as commander-in-chief were high. With stops slated for Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, the visit was expected to test his deep foreign policy acumen.
The optics of these endeavors were just as important, beginning the moment the president walked off Air Force One. High-profile leader-to-leader diplomatic visits are especially detail-oriented, with an eye toward striking visuals for the cameras.
The seven-second video tweeted by @RNCResearch of Biden’s arrival doesn’t reflect the U.S. president ready to take on the diplomatic challenges of the present. Instead, it shows a seemingly confused Biden, unsure of his surroundings — looking his age of 79 years.
The longer source video of the arrival shows the complicated protocol ahead of a scheduled photo op with newly minted Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. It shows the long receiving line and endless red carpet.
But in the grand tradition of 'cheap fakes,' the snippet clipped and posted by @RNCResearch doesn’t try to alter or change the video itself. It makes its point by stripping the context of the original moment by simply adding text. And like a good 'cheap fake,' it makes the viewer do the heavy lifting by letting you fill in the contextual blanks.
The bottom line: The use of this clip is an example of manipulated video — what we label 'isolation' under our guide to manipulated video — because it’s intended to create a false narrative that doesn’t reflect the event as it occurred.
