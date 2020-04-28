I respectfully disagree with Will Notte's assertion Rutland City could be seen as unfriendly to business by rejecting the extension of a fracked gas pipeline to Rutland.
The Planning Commission's unanimous opposition to this is based on a positive vision for Rutland. We see Rutland's future success as being tied to its reputation as a leader in solar installations, weatherization projects and all manner of innovative energy conservation efforts. It is precisely by aligning our city with 21st century technology that we will escape the pitfalls of 19th century technology, in the form of gas, oil and coal.
Renewable energy costs have come down drastically in recent years and new developments promise even greater savings in the future. With our electric grid already in place, it defies logic to even consider the grossly expensive and disruptive installation of a gas pipeline and its distribution lines in and around our city.
Fracked gas prices are volatile and most gas drilling companies are on life support at this time. Proactive planning for our future requires we clearly chart the most logical, economically promising and responsible way forward. The future is bright for cities that embrace new energy technologies. Extending incentives to businesses who share this vision would be an important piece of this puzzle.
A fracked gas pipeline would have a 50-plus-year lifespan. After perhaps 10 years, their product will likely be more expensive than the new, cleaner alternatives.
We see a positive economic future for Rutland if innovation is embraced and old, outdated infrastructure and technology is left behind.
Dave Coppock
Rutland City Planning Commission
