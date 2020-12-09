We need to identify ways for citizens who would like to exercise their free speech rights, to attend electronic public meetings free and conveniently. The current use of gotomeeting.com by the City of Rutland for public meetings is not free, it is a subscription, and is not easy to use. We, the City of Rutland, need to somehow remove these hurdles for our citizens so they can easily and freely attend meetings.
Michel Messier
Rutland
