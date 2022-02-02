“Freedom, freedom, freedom!” the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers demand. Yet, they willingly stop at red lights and drive correctly on one-way streets. Why? Because they recognize not all “freedom” is the same.
Philosophers divide the concept into two: individual freedom and sovereign freedom. The first is “freedom” as generally practiced. In the West, at least, you are free to sit or stand, go wherever you like, listen to whatever music, apply for whatever job, dress and vote as you will, etc. “It’s a free country.” But such individual freedom is characterized as “ending at someone else’s nose” — in other words, a set of choices which does not impinge on other peoples’ sets of choices.
Stepping or pushing beyond that barrier, one enters the realm of sovereign freedom — a set of choices which doesn’t care about impinging on others’. Blasting a loud car radio while parked in a sleeping neighborhood declares sovereign freedom, as does the Queen of Hearts “Off with their heads!” Treatment of the incarcerated, capitalist intentional scarcities practice larger format sovereign freedoms. “I am the boss here. You have no choice!”
It seems that anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers confuse their existential, even constitutional, demand for individual freedom with a demand for a freedom basically sovereign. “If I want to control my body or be free of a mask, that’s my business, and my business alone. The effect on you be damned.” Would they want to live under a sovereign? No. But they seem to believe in sovereignty.
Marc Estrin
Burlington
