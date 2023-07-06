Here I am on July 4th listening to the fireworks, celebrating the signing of our Declaration of Independence. Our founding fathers thought that all men were created equal and that all had a right to have life, liberty and to pursue happiness. They were wealthy landowners, yet they put their wealth and comfort at risk for the greater good of the emerging nation. They were selfless.
Most of us are proud to be Americans. Many of us feel that we have lived the American dream. Others, not so much, for there is still astounding inequality in our midst. One of the most fundamental inequalities involves the distribution of wealth. American oligarchs and huge corporations have most of the wealth, and they are not about to share it. Corporate CEOs in the 1950s only made 20-30 times what their workers made, but now the top executives make nearly 400 times what their workers make. The top 1% now have over 20% of the nation's income.