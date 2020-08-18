Where does one person's freedom end and another begin? Community.
Masks involve issues of respect toward others, community health and fashion; but very little of masks have to do with freedom other than Trumped Up nonsense he floats to see how many people will give him permission to do what he seeks to do.
The U.S. Constitution can be our guide here. Our Constitution was a well-reasoned document with little left to chance: "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" is powerful and the order is not happenstance. Life comes first because life is always first. Liberty is after life or community health. And finally is the pursuit of happiness, whether it is the hedonistic pursuit of money or the spiritual pursuit of nature. Of course, if either money or spirituality conflicts with life, then we know which comes first.
Of course, there are exceptions to the order of these goals. Sometimes, life has to be forfeited for the community be it to thwart a would-be dictator or foreign influences or war. I contend wearing a mask is not one of these exceptions nor it really be a close call.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
