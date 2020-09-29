The Friends of the Fair Haven Free Library would like to thank the community for taking part in our Grab and Go Bookcase project over the course of the past five months.
During that time, 7,321 books were wrapped and given away. The project could not have taken place without the generosity of so many. We want to thank Fair Haven Grade School for the use of the bookshelf. We thank Shaw’s for donating the space in their entryway for the bookcase. We lost track of the number of donated rolls of wrapping paper, tape and labels. We also want to thank the Rutland Free Library for their donation of discarded books. We also have to thank the members of the Friends who donated approximately 250 hours wrapping the books. Thank you to everyone who helped us make this project a success.
Cecelia Hunt
Fair Haven
