On behalf of the Friends of Helaine committee, I would like to extend a huge thank you to the following: Rutland Country Club, Baxter Restaurant, events coordinator Kristen Johnson, and restaurant manager Greg Calvin, Taso on Center, Audrey and Jay Sabataso, Sugar and Spice restaurant and Jones Bakery, Lynn and Walter Manney, Black Dog shooting supplies, John Cioffi, Art Howard for your DJ services, Katrina Porch for your photography services and Laurie Walters for single-handedly organizing the auction donations, Vicki Isham and Greg Lemieux for your expert control and execution of the silent auction and the gorgeous table decorations, Chuck and Lisa Cacciatore for design and printing of gun raffle tickets.
The generous donations of time, product and support had a positive impact on the success of our fundraiser. Family, friends and anonymous donors showed tremendous support to Helaine and her family on Monday, Dec 2. Rutland, the little known Empress City, has once again shown its giving, caring nature.
Helaine: Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. (Arthur Ashe)
Thank you.
Chris Kiefer-Cioffi
David Notte
Tim Oliver
