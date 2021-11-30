When Scott Frye provided no proof for his allegations in “Opinions vs. Facts” (Nov. 16), that “Critical Race Theory (CRT) has really opened the floodgates of unfounded statements and tirades,” he actually opened the floodgates of divisiveness in Springfield.
Frye went on to misrepresent an article offered to teachers at Springfield’s Summer Curriculum Camp which was designed to give teachers ways to help students whose parents are white supremacists, in humane and understanding ways. Nor did he admit hearing the administration explain the purpose of the article at a recent school board meeting.
He also misrepresented topics such as Social Emotional Learning (SEL), which entails teaching children and youth the basic interpersonal skills they will need to succeed in school, work and life, as though it were part of an anti-white conspiracy.
Ibram X. Kendi, in How To Be an Antiracist, writes, “This book is ultimately about the basic struggle we’re all in, the struggle to be fully human and to see others as fully human.” I invite Scott Frye — and all Vermonters — to take part in this struggle.
Char Osterlund
Springfield
