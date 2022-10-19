With the price of fuel to rise due to the news of reduced production overseas, it would seem necessary for President Biden to recant his previous shutdowns of the Keystone pipeline and other projects in order to have more fuel produced in the United States of America to increase the supply of oil to help head off the increases in prices of oil projected. This would increase his administrations popularity immensely.
Stephen Cijka
