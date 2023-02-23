I have a not entirely serious issue with your feature on page A8 of Friday's Herald.
Fun Facts about the presidents is always entertaining. However, this edition was either not properly proofread, or the editor responsible for approving it is an election denier. I'm confident it was just a simple mistake. In any case, it is unprofessional given the current sociopolitical situation, perpetuated by supporters of former president Trump.
