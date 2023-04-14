The state college system is trying to save $5 million by eliminating books that are critical in the education of our fine, young students. These students are our best hope for a bright future in Rutland County and, indeed, the world.
While the state college system was trying to figure out how to save $5 million, the Vermont hotel voucher program spent $166 million between March 2020 and December 2022 according to data DCF provided to VTDigger. VTDigger also reported the Cortina Inn was paid $3.2 million over a three-month period, making them the largest recipient of those funds. The voucher program has created a host of problems for Rutland that we are all aware of.
