As the hosts of the Bellevue Avenue Haunted House, we would like to thank the Rutland community, as well as those who traveled further, who respectfully toured our home on Halloween and donated so generously to The Mentor Connector.
It is because we live in this community that we are able to open our home to 894 strangers so we can all come together for a good cause while having some scary fun. We would also like to thank our neighbors for allowing us to bring more trick-or-treaters to an already well-known and popular Halloween destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.