The COVID pandemic has affected everybody in some way, many more so than others. At the present time, there is an ongoing discussion about how the federal relief funds will be used. My strong feeling is, for one, they should not be spent frivolously on one-time events or projects that only benefit a few. They should go toward helping to reverse some of the damage the pandemic itself has caused.
Besides the loss of loved ones and the deep grief that follows, the primary problems have been financial, creating a ripple effect in all aspects of our lives. Large and small businesses alike had to shut down or close for good, leaving multitudes with no income or means to pay their bills.
I believe the aid funding should go toward not only helping those hardest hit, but also rekindling the economy and turning the ripple effect in a positive direction.
By this I mean revitalizing old, abandoned structures for affordable housing for the homeless; helping small businesses to reopen and provide jobs again; attracting new industry that is not location-sensitive, such as computer-based hubs. This could also mean paying for vital repairs and replacing equipment in existing public structures, such as the Rutland Free Library at 10 Court St.
Providing this sort of jump-start to employment and the economy will put money back in people's pockets, from where it can then circulate to rebuild a strong base for new projects and growth in the community.
Susan Beard
Rutland
