I was disappointed to read of the resignation of Jennie Gartner from her position at the Rutland High School, as well as the reason she articulated for it.
I have attended several meetings of the school board where her students have spoken to it on important and controversial issues. I was impressed! The students were well-informed and spoke clearly, concisely and with obvious, yet controlled, conviction. They did not seem intimidated. What impressed me most was their poise, which I attributed to both their intelligence, hard work and to the guidance of Ms. Gartner in preparing them for their presentation.
I believe her departure is a loss to future students.
Norman Cohen
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.