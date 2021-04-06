Am I the only one who has noticed the outrageous gas prices, especially diesel? Diesel is almost $3 a gallon and gas is $2.80 a gallon. This is ridiculous.
One year ago, gas was barely $2 and diesel was only $2.66 a gallon. In a short time period, it just skyrocketed and we need to figure out why.
According to Yahoo (Anderson Feb. 25), they say that AAA expects the gas prices to keep increasing all the way until summer. Right now, gas prices have increased by 60% and by summer, prices are expected to be at 75%.
When I go to the gas station, it usually takes $25 to fill my car, but now it takes $40. Unfortunately, there isn't much we can do about it unless we open up our own oil rig. I wonder if there is something we can do to lower gas prices in town or just live with the outrageous gas prices.
Brady Horner
Rutland
