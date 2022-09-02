After many years of driving electric cars, I am considering buying one that burns gasoline. I have a few questions first.
I charge my car at home with power from my solar array. My home and all charging stations are available to me 24/7. I understand I would have to take the gas car to a gas station. Do I have to do that several times a year? Is there a solution underway to get my gas at home? Also, I hear some gas stations in Vermont close at 7 p.m. and lock their pumps. This is a joke, right?
Do I get fuel back when I brake or drive downhill? I assume I do but thought I should ask.
The dealer told me that, every so many miles, I would have to “change the oil.” What is that?
The car I test drove seemed to have a delay from the time I pressed the accelerator until it began to accelerate. Is that normal?
For every 30 miles I drive, I use about 7 KWhs, which is about $1.10. Charging at home through my solar array costs me a fraction of that. How much is a gallon of gas?
Is there an automatic system to prevent gasoline from catching on fire or exploding in an accident? What does that cost?
I understand the main ingredient in gasoline is oil. Is it true the extraction and refining of oil causes conflicts and major wars? Major oil producers like Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Russia are friendly states that create no international problems, right?
I hear the burning of fossil fuels is warming our planet causing wild weather events, taking lives, destroying homes, wildlife and crops. I know this can’t be true or someone would do something about it. It's insane to think we would destroy our own planet.
Assuming I have my facts right, I look forward to my new car and burning gasoline.
