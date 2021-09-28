Recently, while we were working on the flower beds at the Chaffee Art Center, a very appreciative gentleman stopped by to talk with us. He said he walks a great deal around the city and so enjoys all the gardens which are maintained by the members of the Rutland Garden Club. To show his gratitude, he handed us a very generous donation.
Frankly, we were taken aback and did not adequately thank him. On behalf of all the club members, we want to publicly thank him for his generous financial gift and his sincere acknowledgement of our service. It is a pleasure to do all we can to beautify our community, and it means a great deal to know that others appreciate our efforts.
Jane Sarno, Clarendon
Betty Spooner, Rutland
Mary Wasserman, Rutland
