For a perhaps unnecessary clarification to Patrick McArdle’s piece on the Rutland-2 election results in the Herald Nov. 5, this was not my first run at the Vermont House; it turns out the third time was not a charm for me.
That said, I will take this opportunity to thank everybody for their support both while casting votes and during this entire election cycle. As it was in 2012 and again in '18, the campaign experience for me was both gratifying and humbling.
I will also take a few moments to flesh-out my statement at the end of Patrick’s article, wishing everybody well. From a letter of mine recently published in the Mountain Times:
“I strongly feel we must get back to a working understanding of agreeing to disagree. It has been proven throughout history that solid legislation for the good of all people can happen when Republicans and Democrats, senators and representatives, administrations and legislatures all work towards solutions that everybody can live with instead of drawing lines in the sand.”
In retrospect, I could have included “newbies and incumbents” on that list. The majority of voters in my district opted to send a representative to Montpelier who holds very different viewpoints than me on several issues, and that’s what makes the world go 'round, isn’t it? But Art does have a bit of a tendency to be aggressive, to be charitable, when sharing his opinions. It is my sincere hope that he learns to play well with others under the Golden Dome, and they all can build upon common ground towards responsible goals to get some good work done on behalf of the people of Vermont in the new biennium. And there is much work to do.
Stay well, everybody.
Ken Fredette
Wallingford
