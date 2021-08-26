In his Aug. 24 commentary James Hall urges his readers to get their news online, noting that, among other things, it is available "free of charge." If Mr. Hall's own "contributions" to the public discourse are any indication of the quality of the information he is garnering from the internet, then he is getting precisely what he paid for it.
David Balfour
Rutland
