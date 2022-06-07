Extra, extra, read all about it — Your latest daily mass shooting. See all the excitement, the thrills, the tears, the hugging. Count the number of dead, see how young they were. Wonder at the mystery of who did it this time. Hear Republicans say again, "It wasn't the gun that killed, but the person." Don't miss any of it. Coming soon to your neighborhood.
Charles Johnson
East Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.