It seems that Mr. Hall and Mr. Rinebolt both need to go back to science class. Correlation does not mean causation. This is a basic tenet of science.
Just because gas prices went up after Biden was sworn in doesn't mean he had anything to do with rising prices. Gas prices go up starting in February and going through Memorial Day. This happens every year no matter who is president.
Adam Berg
Poultney
