Joe Giancola was a passionate, upstanding man who cared for and was always there to fight for his family and the city of Rutland. I was fortunate, as were others, to get to know Joe. He and his staff helped me and my family when we needed it: with material things and for me to sell/expand my shop. My family and I offer our condolences to Joe's family.
Dan White
Rutland
