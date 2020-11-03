This year, due to COVID-19, many families may be financially challenged and not able to buy a Christmas tree. In response to this, the Rotary Club of Rutland has started the Gift a Tree program where donors can purchase a Rotary tree that will be given to families with children. Recipients, whose names will be kept confidential, will be selected by local agencies our club has partnered with. Trees can be picked up at the Rotary tree shed at Main Street Park, where families will also be able to choose free books and tree ornaments.
In the season of giving, we know the Rutland community rises to the challenge to support initiatives for the good. We hope the Gift a Tree program will provide a little normalcy in a year of such disturbance. The Rotary Club is encouraging generous individuals and businesses to visit rutlandcityrotary.org during the month of November and purchase a tree for a family in need.
The Rotary Club of Rutland has been selling Christmas trees for over 60 years. It is our club’s major fundraiser and has allowed us to support many worthwhile local and international causes. We hope you will consider a Rotary tree this year.
Will Gormly
Rutland
The writer is president of the Rotary Club of Rutland.
