This holiday season, more than ever, families experiencing financial hardship need the support of members of our community. Many families this year will not be able to purchase a Christmas tree. Basic needs like food, shelter and warm clothes are critical. It is also important to connect families that have been struggling during the past couple of years, with opportunities to experience hope and joy, not just survival.
Through the Rotary Club of Rutland’s Gift a Tree program, donors can purchase a Rotary tree that will be given to families with children. Recipients, whose names will be kept confidential, will be selected by BROC. Trees can be picked up at the Rotary tree shed at Main Street Park, where families will also be able to choose free books, tree decoration kits and tree stands donated by members of our club, Social Tinkering, the Mill River Union High School Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Wallingford.
In the season of giving, we know the Rutland community rises to the challenge to support initiatives for the good. We hope the Gift a Tree program will provide a little normalcy as we enter a second holiday season filled with uncertainty and instability. The Rotary Club is encouraging generous individuals and businesses to visit rutlandcityrotary.org during the month of November to purchase a tree for a family in need.
The Rotary Club of Rutland has been selling Christmas trees for over 60 years. It is our club’s major fundraiser and has allowed us to support many worthwhile local and international causes. We hope you will consider a Rotary tree this year.
Arwen Turner
Rotary Club of Rutland president
Wallingford
