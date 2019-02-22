As the Girl Scout cookie coordinator for the greater Rutland area, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in making the annual arrival of cookies into our area happen.
First, many thanks to OMYA for not only hosting the space necessary to receive, sort and distribute over 23,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, but for also providing a forklift and a forklift operator to take the cookies off the delivery truck. Special thanks to Leo Chapin, employee of OMYA and the forklift operator, for giving up his Saturday to help us with all aspects of delivery, and to Hoyt Gahaghan for donating space to store our 1,000 cases of booth sale cookies. Lastly, to the many leaders, parents, grandparents and friends of local Girl Scouts who helped in all aspects of the delivery and the ongoing cookie sale. The cookies are now being delivered to customers who supported Girl Scouts in the greater Rutland area.
We hope that additional customers will support area Girl Scouts by stopping at booth sales to be held every weekend at our booth sites hosted at the area Walmart and Joanne's stores.
Tina Wiles
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.