I have little idea what is going on with politics, and I am glad for it.
I kinda wonder how many and why are all these people running to be the Democratic nominee. Cards on the table — Elizabeth Warren is a solid choice both on her own merits and in relation to the other candidates. OMG — really, she once said she possessed a heritage she didn't? That's her stain? LMAO.
Bernie is sentimental nostalgia that Vermont has still fought to maintain — independent, practical thought. However, could you see any Republicans clamoring to work with a "socialist"? The country does have problems - just saying.
Joe Biden is pretty pragmatic and what Vermonter wouldn't appreciate some pragmatism, but I don't know. If he should have won, then he would have won by now. There's something to be said about being above it all and taking on the role as elder statesman.
So, I again think about Elizabeth Warren, and her work to protect consumers. It would be nice to have a president who actually understood the economy and not just what is good for business now but in the long run. It would be nice to have a president who is well-grounded and tempers his or her talk of vast spending programs when we need to start squeezing every dollar till it grins.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.